Expressway firm moves HC against wall demolition but residents rejoice

A large number of vehicles used the newly opened Northern Peripheral Road on Thursday, which was connected with Delhi-Gurgaon expressway by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on the instructions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On Wednesday evening, despite objections from NHAI, the HSVP removed a wall that separated NPR and NH48, after the CM’s visit.

The staff of Delhi-Gurgaon highway concessionaire allegedly tried to obstruct the road but they later withdrew from the spot after intervention by Gurugram police, said officials privy to the matter. Eyewitnesses said an earth mover had been brought in to dig the road but it was sent back after the police intervened.

None of the agencies, however, agreed to come on record regarding the incident but police officials privy to the matter admitted that police had been deployed at the spot till late evening to prevent any untoward incident.

“We deployed some personnel there to maintain law and order,” said a police officer, who preferred anonymity.

The decision to open the road has been hailed by residents of developing sectors, who said that they had been saved from both congestion and paying the toll. “The Haryana government has taken an excellent decision. It is not wise to let a road, which is wider than even a highway, to remain unused. Thousands of people would be benefitted,” said Prakhar Sahay, a home buyer.

On Twitter, a large number of residents appreciated the opening of connectivity between the two roads. “I hope the government will also deliver on its promise to shift Kherki Daula toll plaza. The opening of this road has redeemed this government in our eyes,” said Sanjeev Singh, who has bought an apartment in new sectors.

Allaying fears that the road had been blocked again, a resident sent a message and pictures saying, “I have just crossed this road and there is no digging or disruption. I am thankful to the state government for making this happen.”

Meanwhile, the highway concessionaire, MCEPL, denied that it tried to dig up the road. The company said it has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the “arbitrary” decision of the Haryana government of removing the wall, violating the agreement.

S Raghuraman, CEO, MCEPL said a petition was filed on Thursday, seeking urgent interim and ad interim reliefs in the nature of directions to restrain respondents from opening the illegal road for connecting the Project Highway and Dwarka Expressway to traffic by demolishing a boundary wall. “ We have submitted to the court not to permit traffic to use the same road to illegally bypass the toll plaza, until the passing of the final award in arbitration under the concession agreement and the state support agreement,” he said.

Toll officials reported loss of revenue, claiming that at least 1500 vehicles avoided paying toll while using the new link. The highway operator, Skylark, said in a press statement that the city police did not even acknowledge their complaint in this regard.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:45 IST