Facilities in Gurugram hostel for homeless children to be revamped soon

Two years after it was inaugurated by the district administration, the house of street children — a residential hostel for homeless children — will be getting a revamp of facilities.

Along with plans of starting recreational classes for the children and revising the food menu, setting up CCTV cameras is also on the cards. At present, 40 children are living in the residential facility in Nathupura, which is run by the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Panchkula.

Ritu Chowdhary, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan — an overarching programme for school education extending from pre-school to Class 12 — said that the government had decided to upgrade the facilities at the hostel to ensure that children’s time is best utilised.

“Children are mostly idle during the second half of the day, after they return from school. A need was felt to introduce them to recreational classes that would help expand their horizons. We have decided that children will be taught different things, such as art, music, sports and yoga for an hour or more, every day,” said Chowdhary.

While the class schedule for different activities is being finalised, the first art class for students was held on Wednesday. Chowdhary also said that there were plans to introduce surveillance cameras on the building premises. “Security of the children is paramount for us. While a warden and security guard are always on duty, the presence of CCTV cameras will strengthen the existing layer of security. We will install the cameras immediately once permission is granted,” she said.

The food menu of the hostel is also being changed, keeping nutrition in mind.

“We have consulted a nutritionist who has prepared a new menu for the children. It will be more organised and students will get to eat healthy food in a planned manner,” said Rakesh, the hostel’s warden. The new menu will be implemented on Monday.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 02:49 IST