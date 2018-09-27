Factory owners want waste dump site shifted from Udyog Vihar in Gururgam

Factory owners in Udyog Vihar asked the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to shift the site of the waste dump from Udyog Vihar-1.

The owners also wrote to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office earlier this month, seeking directions be issued to the HSIIDC and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), on the grounds that the dump is polluting the area.

The owners said that the plot (nearly one acre) in Udyog Vihar 1 on Delhi-Gurugram border belongs to the HSIIDC, which allotted it to the MCG five years ago to use it for waste segregation. The association contacted the HSIIDC on September 15 and the DC’s office on September 21.

“For the last two years, waste is only being dumped and now, it has turned into a health hazard. We have asked HSIIDC to restore the land and restrict its use for such purpose,” said Ashok Kohli, president of Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar.

Ecogreen Energy Private Limited is using the land. Ankit Agarwal, CEO, Ecogreen, said, “Land has been transferred to Ecogreen and construction of a transfer station will commence soon.”

DC Gurugram Vinay Pratap Singh sought a report on the status of the land.

Raj Singla, member, chamber of industries, said, “We have raised the issue twice with the DC. As per the DC’s direction, we will file a detailed report on the issue. HSIIDC will also have to file its report.”

Vikas Gupta, estate officer, HSIIDC Udyog Vihar, said, “I have spoken with the MCG in this regard and we will do the needful to fix the menace. I am aware of the complaints.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:34 IST