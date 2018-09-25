Fallen trees snap cables, lead to power outages in Gurugram

Day after heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed the city, several areas reeled under long power cuts. Trees were uprooted in several areas, snapping power cables and resulting in outages. The effect of two-hour spell of heavy rain on Sunday continued to be felt on Monday, as electricity supply could not restored in many areas.

Residents in DLF Phase 1, Sector 5, Sector 21-22, Palam Vihar, Sun City and several other areas complained of outage, lasting up to 12 hours. Officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), a state-run discom, said it did not suspend supply before or after the rain, but supply was erratic in many areas, resulting in outages from 6pm on Sunday.

There was a power cut at Sector 5 around 8.30pm and supply could only be restored at 9am on Monday. In DLF Phase 1, power went out at 10.30pm and was restored around 3am. However, it only lasted 30 minutes before there was a fresh power cut lasting another four hours. In Sector 21 and 22, there was a power cut at 6pm and it was restored at 9.30pm. However, a fresh outage hit the city at 11.15pm and lasted six hours. In Palam Vihar, Sun City and other areas, residents reported frequent tripping due to local faults.

A DHBVN official said that the outages might have happened due to local faults such as cable damage, short circuits, as well as faults caused by tree falling, among others. “There was no planned power cut from our side. I will inquire from my staff about the outages,” KC Aggarwal, superintending engineer DHBVN (circle 2), said.

The DHBVN had alerted its teams two days ago to respond to complaints of power disruption after high alert from the office of deputy commissioner, Gurugram, regarding heavy rainfall.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:18 IST