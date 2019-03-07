Family alleges negligence after Gurugram woman dies following childbirth in private polyclinic

The police on Tuesday booked three doctors of a private polyclinic in Sector 11 after the family of a woman patient, who died on Monday following childbirth, alleged negligence on part of the staff.

According to the family, the 31-year-old woman, a resident of Sukhrali, had a normal delivery at the polyclinic on Sunday. However, her health deteriorated soon after.

“We had taken my wife to a doctor near our house where she delivered a baby. However, after a few hours, the doctor asked us to take her to another clinic. No one gave her any medicines or administered treatment there,” said her husband Anil Kumar, adding that later they even refused to discharge her or send her to another hospital for treatment.

He said the doctors there said she had developed a high fever, but didn’t follow up after. “They admitted her as soon as we reached but no one told us anything after,” he said.

The baby, however, is in a stable condition, according to the family.

An FIR was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday night under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ajit, assistant sub-inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “We have filed a case against three doctors of the hospital. Investigation is going on. Meanwhile, a copy of the FIR will be sent to the health department for opinion.”

