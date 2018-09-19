Family of injured driver of patwari ‘relieved’

The family of Virender Kumar, the driver of murdered patwari, heaved a sigh of relief on hearing the news of Bhanwar Singh’s death.

“Achha lag raha hai sun kar ki vo (shooter) maara gaya. Tension bani hui thee jab se vo faraar tha (It is good to hear the news. We were tensed since he was at large),” Kumar’s wife Suman (32) said.

Kumar (34), a driver with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation (HSIIDC), had sustained a gunshot wound in his left upper arm on August 14 when he and patwari Ishwar Singh were allegedly shot at by Bhanwar during a survey of disputed government land in Manesar.

Kumar had brought lunch for one of the officers during the survey of the property, when three men on a motorcycle approached their car and opened fire at the patwari.

Kumar was hit on the arm while he was trying to evade fire and escaped from the spot. The patwari later succumbed to his injuries.

Suman said that since the incident on August 14, the family feared for their safety and had even sough police protection.

“My husband is yet to recover fully. His arm movement is restricted and doctors have advised him to rest for three months. It will take time to heal and forget the incident,” Suman said, adding that her husband was not aware of the police shoot-out because he had gone to Tauru for medical treatment.

The police had arrested two persons on August 16, two after the incident, but the alleged sharp-shooter, had been on the run.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 04:41 IST