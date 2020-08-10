Faridabad: History-sheeter arrested for killing Delhi Jal Board’s employee

gurugram

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:05 IST

The Faridabad Police on Saturday arrested a man in his early thirties for allegedly killing an employee of the Delhi Jal Board on June 20. The police said the suspect is a history-sheeter involved in around 20 cases— including those of murder, attempt to murder, theft, and house trespassing—in Faridabad, Delhi, and Ballabhgarh.

The police identified the suspect as Amit Kumar, who is from Ballaghgarh.

On June 20, Amit shot dead one Harish Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Ballabhgarh, who used to work with the Delhi Jal Board, said the police. They added that a week before the murder, Harsh had objected to Amit—who lived in the neighbourhood—playing loud music in the colony. According to the police, Amit felt insulted somehow by the objection and waited for an opportunity to take “revenge” from Harish and shot him a week later.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, the police said, adding that Amit was on the run since the incident.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the arms act was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station against Amit.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime against women), Faridabad, Dharna Yadav, said in the past eight years Amit has been involved in various crimes and has been to jail on several occasions. “On Saturday, a policed teams received a tip that the suspect was seen loitering near the railway tracks in Subhash Nagar in Ballabhgarh. We immediately formed teams and sent them to the spot to nab him,” she said.

Faridabad commissioner of police, OP Singh, said the police team had asked him to surrender and even fired a shot in the air as a warning when he shot fire at them. The suspect, however, tried to flee from the spot and while running, he fell down and was nabbed by the police.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect’s possession of the suspect. He was taken on a two-day police remand after being produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday, said the police.

“We have started a drive to get hold of all the proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers, and most-wanted criminals. Amit was one of them, and the teams were tracking his movement and his family members, and when we received a lead, we were able to arrest him,” he said.

Singh said in the last one month, the Faridabad Police have arrested 49 proclaimed offenders, 56 bail jumpers, and 28 cases of burglaries were solved while 53 vehicle theft cases were traced.

“Our aim is to provide a safe city to the residents so that they do not feel scared venturing out even late at night. We have intensified the day and night patrolling in all the areas and have asked people to install CCTV cameras in residential areas to keep a check on any illegal activity,” the commissioner said.