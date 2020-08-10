e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Faridabad: History-sheeter arrested for killing Delhi Jal Board’s employee

Faridabad: History-sheeter arrested for killing Delhi Jal Board’s employee

gurugram Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:05 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

The Faridabad Police on Saturday arrested a man in his early thirties for allegedly killing an employee of the Delhi Jal Board on June 20. The police said the suspect is a history-sheeter involved in around 20 cases— including those of murder, attempt to murder, theft, and house trespassing—in Faridabad, Delhi, and Ballabhgarh.

The police identified the suspect as Amit Kumar, who is from Ballaghgarh.

On June 20, Amit shot dead one Harish Kumar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Ballabhgarh, who used to work with the Delhi Jal Board, said the police. They added that a week before the murder, Harsh had objected to Amit—who lived in the neighbourhood—playing loud music in the colony. According to the police, Amit felt insulted somehow by the objection and waited for an opportunity to take “revenge” from Harish and shot him a week later.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, the police said, adding that Amit was on the run since the incident.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the arms act was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station against Amit.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime against women), Faridabad, Dharna Yadav, said in the past eight years Amit has been involved in various crimes and has been to jail on several occasions. “On Saturday, a policed teams received a tip that the suspect was seen loitering near the railway tracks in Subhash Nagar in Ballabhgarh. We immediately formed teams and sent them to the spot to nab him,” she said.

Faridabad commissioner of police, OP Singh, said the police team had asked him to surrender and even fired a shot in the air as a warning when he shot fire at them. The suspect, however, tried to flee from the spot and while running, he fell down and was nabbed by the police.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the suspect’s possession of the suspect. He was taken on a two-day police remand after being produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday, said the police.

“We have started a drive to get hold of all the proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers, and most-wanted criminals. Amit was one of them, and the teams were tracking his movement and his family members, and when we received a lead, we were able to arrest him,” he said.

Singh said in the last one month, the Faridabad Police have arrested 49 proclaimed offenders, 56 bail jumpers, and 28 cases of burglaries were solved while 53 vehicle theft cases were traced.

“Our aim is to provide a safe city to the residents so that they do not feel scared venturing out even late at night. We have intensified the day and night patrolling in all the areas and have asked people to install CCTV cameras in residential areas to keep a check on any illegal activity,” the commissioner said.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
Covid update: 100 virus-free days in New Zealand; Amit Shah’s next test
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In