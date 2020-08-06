Faridabad: Teenaged traffic violators to watch a 30-minute film on road safety as punishment

gurugram

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:52 IST

The Faridabad Police has made it mandatory for teenaged traffic violators to watch a 30-minute-long film on road safety and clear a quiz afterwards in the place of paying a fine. The police said they will not be issued a challan, provided that they watch the film on the spot and pass a quiz based on it. If they fail to secure 35 marks, they will be required to take a retest.

This exercise, which started on Thursday, is only for teenagers to ensure they are aware of road safety rules and to ensure they drive safely, the police said. The process of paying challan for others will also be modified soon, said police.

The commissioner of police of Faridabad, O P Singh, said that the step was taken to streamline vehicular movement and is a way to educate young motorists on traffic norms. “However, the initiative has not been taken well by the defaulters so far,” he said.

Singh said as per the new norms, it is mandatory for violators to watch a 30-minute-long movie at the police booth. They can only be released if they clear the test.

The police said since it was difficult to arrange for projectors for more than 150 spots in the city, the movie has been downloaded on smartphones of all the teams deployed at traffic checkpoints. The quiz with answers has also downloaded.

Many of the traffic violators, however, said it was a torture to watch a road-safety movie and they prefer paying the fine if given a chance. Anuj Kumar, a resident of Sector 21C, said that he was caught by the police after he jumped a traffic signal. “I was asked to sit on a chair at the police post, where one of the policemen handed over his mobile and asked me to watch a movie. I thought the movie would be of a few minutes but it was long and it took me almost two hours to answer all the questions correctly. I offered to pay the fine but was denied. They made me complete the quiz with all the correct answers,” he said.

“These days, young people often violate speed limits and can be seen jumping traffic signals. Earlier, we used to issue challans to the parents of minors but this did not their approach towards the violation. A majority of them do not believe in wearing helmets and parents often do not keep a check on them. So we thought of educating them through this exercise,” he said, adding that this exercise will continue for a month and they are hoping to see a change as a result of this change.

The movie talks about various traffic rules and the reasons behind them: Why one should not talk on a mobile phone while driving or crossing a traffic junction, why it is important to wear seat belts while driving, why it is unsafe to drink and drive, and suchlike.

On Thursday, 270 bikers were caught riding without helmets and were made to sit at the check post and take the quiz, said the police.