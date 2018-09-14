Faridabad to get metropolitan body for integrated growth

The Haryana government has decided to set up Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) for giving impetus to integrated infrastructure development and urban amenities to people living in and around Faridabad.

The authority will be constituted on the lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) under a

statute.

Making the announcement at a press briefing on Thursday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Faridabad is the second largest city in Haryana after Gurugram and it needs integrated infrastructure development.”

Khattar also announced that the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) will float nine sectors, including one exclusively for defence personnel, in various towns during the current financial year.

Officials said three sectors would be floated in Mahendergarh, one each in Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Dabwali in Sirsa, Taouru in Nuh, Pinjore in Panchkula and Jhajjar. The sector exclusively for defence personnel is likely to be floated in Jhajjar. Also, Huda plans to float about 30,000 plots in 47 residential sectors across the state.

The chief minister said the state government has also decided to auction sites for petrol pumps and compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in the state.

Observing that there is usually scope for favouritism in the allotment of petrol pump sites, he said, “We don’t want people to level accusations of nepotism against our government. So, we have decided to allot petrol pumps and CNG filling stations sites to petroleum companies by calling for bids,’’ he said.

Khattar said an appellate tribunal to hear the complaints of allottees against the decision of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) will soon be set up at Karnal. He said the state government has allowed construction of four-storey residential buildings, the registration of which will be open from Thursday.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 05:16 IST