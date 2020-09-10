Farruknagar: Armed dacoits tie up victims; decamp with cash, gold and car

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST

At least seven armed men allegedly barged into a dairy farm, tied up four persons and robbed them of ₹4.5 lakh cash, gold, a car and mobile phones in Taj Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Farrukhnagar police station, on Wednesday early morning. The police said the accused men are yet to be identified, adding that the local police and crime branch teams are conducting the probe.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am when the dairy owner, Saroj Singh, who also has a house on the dairy farm, went to a room, where labourers had been asleep, to call them for some chores. In the police complaint, she said that she called out for the labourers but there was no reply.

“When I entered the room to check, I was alarmed to see that two labourers and the driver had been tied up and gagged by armed men. I started yelling but the accused men pointed a gun against my head and threatened to kill me. They tied my hands and as I was lying on the floor, they kicked me and slapped me. They were carrying guns and knives. Five of the accused then went towards my house while the other two stood next to us,” she said.

The police said the accused men rummaged through the house and broke the lock of an almirah, eventually decamping with ₹4.5 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments, at least two mobile phones and keys of a car.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have recovered a bag, allegedly belonging to the accused men, from the spot, which they may have dropped in haste. The bag contains three cartridges of ammunition, which have been sent for forensic examination. The suspects are yet to be identified.”

The police said the victim filed the complaint late on Wednesday night after her relatives from Jamalpur arrived.

A case was registered against the accused men under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), section 458 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station, said the police.