Fearing attack, father sat with body for 6 hrs in Gurugram

As doctors conducted a post-mortem examination of the 15-year-old mentally challenged boy’s body in search of clues on what may have killed him, his father sat listless outside the gate of the MG Road mortuary. Beside him, his wife sobbed inconsolably ruing their poverty and the “bad neighbourhood”, which cost them their boy’s life.

“I wanted him to be shifted to a different house, not frequented by delinquents. Here, he kept getting into trouble with the boys. We are poor people. I did not know that he was in such a serious condition otherwise we would have borrowed money and taken him to a big hospital. There was no external injury,” the mother said.

She added that the couple was not aware that their boy was sexually assaulted till at least two days after the incident. She said that her son had said that the suspects had drugged him before beating him up.

Despite having lost their son on June 21, the nightmare wasn’t quite over for the couple.

The father, who was told by neighbours that the suspects have patronage of local goons, recounted how he sat with his boy’s decomposing body fearing an attack on the family.

“I did not want my boy’s body to be cut up. He had suffered enough. After he died on Friday, I was scared that the suspected boys, who indulge in nefarious acts, may attack us. Early next morning, I put his body on my cart and took it to a place near our house and stayed with him for at least six hours before an NGO was informed,” the father said, adding that they did not record their statement on June 20 as they feared being attacked.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 01:57 IST