Fewer than 1/6th of Gurugram residents register for Ayushman Bharat health scheme

Around a year after the Ayushman Bharat—Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was rolled out, fewer than one-sixth of the eligible residents have signed up for the central government’s flagship medical coverage scheme.

Of the nearly two lakh people in the district eligible under the scheme, only 32,000 have got the ‘golden card’ made to avail free treatment at empanelled hospitals. According to officials, the figures show that the scheme has not yet reached out to a large section of the population in need.

AB-PMJAY, launched in September last year, provides medical coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per annum, and eligible families can seek treatment at any government hospital or at any empanelled private hospital in the district. To date, 714 people have sought treatment at the 17 empanelled private hospitals and the government hospital in the district.

The golden cards are being made at Ayushman Bharat kiosks in the Sector 10 Civil Hospital and in public health centres at Pataudi and Sohna.

However, according to officials, not many have turned up in the last few months to get their cards made. “In the first month of the launch last year, close to 5,000 people had got their cards made. This number has reduced by a few thousands now,” said a kiosk worker on the condition of anonymity.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, civil surgeon, Gurugram, said the number of people who have signed up for the scheme is low, adding that a reason why many haven’t turned up could be a lack of awareness about its benefits. “The health department is now planning to reach out to more people to inform them about the scheme. The records of every patient who is admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 will be checked to find if they are a beneficiary,” he said.

Punia added that in April, health workers had gone door-to-door to inform people of the scheme, but many still expressed their confusion or disinterest. He said that this activity will start again this month.

Empanelled private hospitals too have been asked to issue golden cards faster and more efficiently, officials said, adding that a larger number of cards are being made at government centres in the district.

However, many beneficiaries of the scheme said they have been facing issues getting their cards made. Ravi Kumar, a resident of Dundahera, said his name in the scheme portal is different from that on his documents. “In the system, my name has been stored as Vivek Singh. No one here has briefed me about what to do in such a case,” he said on Monday. Another beneficiary, Sunita Mahajan, a resident of Gurgaon village, said she had visited the hospital thrice last week to get a card made, but the server was down. Others expressed confusion over the documents needed to get the cards made.

According to officials, a mobile number and an Aadhaar or ration card number has to be presented to get registered.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 02:57 IST