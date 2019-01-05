Financially stressed contractor in Gurugram jumps before train, note found

Gurugram: A 50-year-old contractor of building materials died after allegedly coming in front of an express train near Sarai Allwardi village on Friday. The police recovered a note from the man’s car, parked about 100 metres from the railway tracks that stated that he was under stress, due to an outstanding payment of ₹14 lakh.

The police said that the man had allegedly committed suicide and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday, when Ashram Express, a superfast train that runs from Ahmedabad to Old Delhi, was crossing a junction near Sarai Allwardi village.

Ramphal Dahiya, the investigation officer, said that the victim, a resident of Dharampur Colony, drove all the way from his house in his car to the railway tracks, about 5 kms from his village, and came directly in front of the train as it passed.

“The note recovered from the car, allegedly written by him, stated that he had supplied building materials worth ₹44 lakh to a man, who had only returned ₹30 lakh and was refusing to pay the rest. The note did not make any reference to the suicide, but mentioned that the victim was under duress,” said Dahiya.

Dahiya added that the Ashram Express was running two hours late.

“His car keys were found from his trouser pocket. The victim’s family has said that they would give a statement after consultation with relatives. No case can be filed till the statement is recorded,” said Dahiya.

The police said the statement of the train driver was yet to be recorded.

The victim, a native of Dausa, Rajasthan, is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

On December 29, an unidentified body of a man, appearing to be in mid 50s, was recovered from the railway tracks near Tajnagar. The police said the man had a railway ticket from Basai to Dhankot in his pocket and it was not certain, whether he had committed suicide by coming in front of a freight train or was run-over by the train while crossing the tracks.

On December 28, a woman in her early 30s had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a freight train near Dhankot in Sector 9. Her body was severed in two.

