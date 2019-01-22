FIR against absconding Gurugram doctor for allegedly molesting 13-year-old son

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly molested multiple times by his father, who happens to be a doctor. The alleged incidents of molestation took place in June 2018, first at a swimming pool and then at a movie theatre, the police said on Monday. The accused, a Gurugram resident, is presently on the run.

The incident came to light when the boy’s mother, who is also a doctor, took him to an NGO for counselling after she noticed changes in his behaviour, said a police official privy to the case.

The mother, who is living separately, filed a police complaint on Sunday about the molestation, which allegedly happened in June 2018. “His parents used to run a clinic together in Delhi before they started living separately,” the official said.

The accused used to beat the boy and molest him and this was the reason for the couple to get separated, the woman told the police.

On June 10, 2018, as per the court direction, she took the boy to meet him at a hotel, and the accused allegedly touched his private parts when he was changing his clothes after swimming. On June 11, the accused asked his son and estranged wife to come for a movie and he allegedly touched him inappropriately during the movie, the woman told the police.

The police said that the boy’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate. He was also presented before the child welfare committee and was undergoing counselling. “The accused is on the run, and we are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” the official said.

An FIR was filed at Sector 29 police station under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday.

