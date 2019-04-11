FIR registered in shooting incident that left history sheeter injured

A day after a former gangster was allegedly shot at and injured on his left arm by a group of men who shot at him after cornering his car on NH-48, the police registered a case against unknown persons after the victim recorded his statement.

Police said no suspect had been identified so far.

Police said Ved Yadav, a history-sheeter, with suspected links to Kaushal gang’s sharpshoopter Sube Singh, did not divulge any information to establish his links with gangs operational in the city and said that he had been working in the real estate sector for the past few years.

“He was acquitted in at least three cases and convicted in one case of murder. It is not clear yet if he is out on bail or got a stay on his conviction in the high court. He repeated the chain of events in his statement and said that he had gone to the hospital to meet his first cousin, along with some associates, and he was shot at by unknown persons, who ambushed his car as he exited the hospital,” said Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar.

A case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Yadav, who underwent surgery on his left arm, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and his associate, Rambir Singh, who also sustained minor bruises, was stable.

Rajender Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Manesar, said that apart from mentioning that the man who had fired at him was wearing a red shirt, Yadav did not identify any suspect.

“The motive for the shooting is still unclear. He had links with other gangsters in the past, but there is no indicator to establish that the shooting was related to gang rivalry or a property dispute,” said ACP Singh.

