Fire reported at chicken shop in Central Arcade

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:33 IST

A fire was reported at a chicken shop in Central Arcade, DLF Phase-2 on Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, fire officials said.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason, the officials said, adding that some furniture in the shop was gutted. At least two gas cylinders were in the shop, but they were safely removed, they said.

Sunder Lal, who works nearby, said that he was taking a stroll when he noticed smoke emanating from a shop in the complex and intimated the control room.

According to the officials, the fire was reported at 12.08pm, following which a fire tender from Sector 29 fire station was pressed into service. A team of police officials had also reached the spot.

Pushpender Sangwan, a fireman, said the fire was controlled within 20 minutes. “The fire spread after it came in contact with some food packaging materials and gutted some tables in the shop. Some shop workers were on the first floor, but no one was injured,” he said.

The fire incident spread panic among shopkeepers, who downed their shutters. Vikram Sikka, who has a photo studio in the market, said that people were worried that the blaze may spread but the fire officials had brought it under control.

