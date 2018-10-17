Firing by guard at judge’s wife, son was result of ‘sudden provocation’: Police

Four days after a security guard killed the wife and injured the son of a judge, the police said the shooting at a busy market in Gurugram was the result of a “sudden provocation”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kuhar said the personal security officer (PSO) Mahipal lost his temper when the judge’s wife and son scolded him on Saturday for being untraceable after they had finished their shopping.

The DCP said the murder followed this “sudden provocation”.

Mahipal allegedly shot at additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and 18-year-old son Dhruv. While the judge’s wife died later in hospital, his son is on life support.

“The mother and son had asked Mahipal to wait near the car until they came back. But on returning, they did not find him,” the officer said.

“When he came back, they scolded him for not being near the car. Dhruv later asked him for the car keys”, DCP Kuhar told reporters on Wednesday.

“Mahipal started to manhandle Dhruv in the car and shot at him once he stepped out. When his mother Ritu came to his rescue, Mahipal fired on her too,” the officer added.

“During interrogation, Mahipal praised Judge Krishan Kant’s behaviour towards him,” Kuhar said.

The DCP said the security guard is mentally sound. The officer also clarified that Mahipal hasn’t changed his religion.

The police said they are not aware of the whereabouts of Mahipal’s wife.

Mahipal’s uncle Daan Singh, however, alleged on Monday that the police had taken away the murder accused’s wife and children, along with his ailing mother and brother-in-law.

Daan Singh told TV channels that Mahipal took the extreme step possibly because he was angry over the denial of his repeated pleas for leave to attend to his seven-year-old daughter, who was seriously ill.

“He had received repeated calls from his wife to reach home early to take his daughter to the doctor,” Singh had said in his home town Rewari.

But the judge rebuked him for this, according to the uncle.

Daan Singh also accused the judge and his family members of mistreating his nephew who resenting being ordered to run errands for them.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 19:05 IST