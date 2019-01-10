First confirmed case of H1N1 this season reported in Gurugram district

The health department on Wednesday confirmed the season’s first swine flu influenza (H1N1) case in Gurugram district. The patient, a 37-year-old woman who resides in Dhorka village in the district, was admitted to a private hospital with high fever on Friday. According to health department officials, she is currently undergoing treatment.

District malaria officer Dr Jai Bhagwan Jatain said this was the first case of the type C of the H1N1 virus this season. Type A and B of the virus have symptoms such as common cold and do not require hospitalisation, but type C can cause a dip in blood pressure, pneumonia and difficulty in breathing and requires immediate hospitalisation. “The tests for this case came positive on Wednesday. All private hospitals in the district have been asked to submit blood samples to the health department which are being sent to a lab for confirmation,” Dr Jatain said.

According to data provided by the district health department, 23 suspected cases of swine flu have been reported from across the district over the past one week.

A case of the influenza is ‘suspected’ when patients with long-lasting symptoms of swine flu are tested for the disease but the results come out negative. However, they are still made to go through the medical routine. Doctors recommend not withholding treatment of people with suspected influenza even if they test negative.

Warning that the number of cases of H1N1 Type C could rise in the coming days due to the cold weather, the health department has instructed all government and private hospitals in the district to stay alert for patients exhibiting these symptoms.

The doctors have advised residents to take precaution to ensure they don’t catch the common flu. “Keep a cloth on your face when sneezing and wash your hands immediately after. The virus spreads through contact so avoid shaking hands of people with symptoms,” Gurugram civil surgeon Dr BK Rajora said.

The residents have also been advised to consult a doctor as soon as they show symptoms and to not take medication without consultation. Doctors said that if flu symptoms persist for more than three days even after taking medication, it might be a sign of swine flu and the person should get tested.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 13:54 IST