First year DU student hangs himself in Bajghera, cops say no foul play

A 17-year-old student of Delhi University was found hanging in his rented room in Bajghera area on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported to the police by his neighbours, said the police.

The boy, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was living at a rented accommodation, along with his three brothers. He was a first-year student.

The boy’s family members told the police that depression drove him to take this extreme step as he was unable to focus on studies despite taking coaching, said the police.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination on Thursday morning.

The Bajghera police said they have registered a case under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they found no foul play and it was a clear case of death by hanging. A police team conducted investigation and have submitted a report.

“The family members have not blamed anyone for the suicide,” he said.

