First-year engineering student shoots himself dead in Sector 84

gurugram

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:28 IST

A first-year student of marine engineering allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his brother’s house in Sector 84 on Monday evening, said the police.

The police said that the deceased had come to Gurugram during the lockdown and was staying with his elder brother for the last four months. His father was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city and his elder brother was with his ailing father when the incident took place.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the police control room received a phone call, reporting that a man was found shot dead in an apartment building of a residential colony. Following this, a team from the Vatika police post was sent to the spot. “A countrymade pistol was found lying on the bed and the man was found lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the family members were not aware of the reason behind the suicide, said police, adding that so suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Sangwan said the family is also unaware of the fact that the deceased had a countrymade pistol. “The brother, on whose statement the case has been registered, said that he is unaware from whom his brother had acquired the weapon and the possible reason behind acquiring the gun. There was no issue within the family that might have prompted him to end his life,” he said.

The elder brother in his statement to the police said that he received a call from his brother at 6.30pm and he asked him at what time he was reaching home. Around 8.30pm, the complainant reached home and found the door to be locked. He tried reaching out to his brother but his mobile phone was switched off. He then approached the society’s maintenance office for duplicate keys but they didn’t have any. The brother then called a carpenter, who broke a glass adjacent to the wooden gate after which the complainant opened the door and entered inside the apartment.

“As soon as he discovered his brother’s dead body, he informed his family members, relatives and friends and then called police control room. No suicide note was found from the spot,” said Sangwan.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday, said the police.

A case under section Arms Act was registered at Kherki Daula police station and a probe is underway, said police. The police are also scanning his call records to find out the motive.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).