Five booked for assaulting two in Gurugram village

Five persons were booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting their neighbours after an altercation over a lane between their houses in Tikli village, Badshahpur.

The police said that the neighbours, a man and his wife, were rushed to a hospital and they are said to be stable.

According to the police, the victims and the suspects are involved in a court case regarding the disputed lane. The police said the incident took place on Monday when the suspects laid bricks on the lane. When the woman and her husband objected, their neighbours allegedly assaulted them.

“On Monday, in order to block the path, our neighbour laid bricks on the lane. When I tried to remove the bricks, he pulled my hair and kicked me. After hearing my screams, my husband came out of the house. My neighbour’s son, wife and other relatives attacked him. One of them hit him on his head with a brick,” the woman stated in the FIR. She and her husband, both in their early 30s, were rushed to a hospital by their relatives, the police said.

Mukesh, station house officer, Badshahpur police station, said that the suspects are yet to be arrested.

He added, “The incident took place over a disputed lane. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the five suspects under sections 147 , 149 , 323 , 34, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Tuesday.

