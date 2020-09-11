Five large illegal structures demolished in Alipur near Sohna

gurugram

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:53 IST

Five large buildings that had come up without any permission in Alipur village in Sohna were demolished on Friday.

Of the five, four had come up in a 10 acre colony being illegally carved out in Alipur village.

“The developer of the colony had no permission to sell, purchase or develop the land. The buildings were also illegal. The department had issued notices and carried out demolitions in this area earlier also but despite warnings, the land owners did not desist from selling plots and constructing illegal structures, which were demolished,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram who also has the charge of enforcement wing that spearheaded Friday’s demolitions.

A large team of DTCP officials supported by Gurugram police reached the spot around 11am. Officials said no one came forward to oppose the demolition of the four buildings.

The enforcement team also demolished another large illegal structure close to the Gurugram-Sohna road. “The owner of this building approached us and sought time but we did not give it as the building had no valid permission. We will keep demolishing the illegal constructions in the illegal colonies to send a message to dealers and owners that demolition will take place irrespective of the fact whether it is a boundary wall or an entire building,” said Bhath.

As per an estimate by the department, around 100 illegal colonies have come up in the district due to unauthorised colonization and action had been taken against these. However, a systemic response to prevent these colonies from mushrooming the department has initiated a process for online issue of NOC and also starting mapping unauthorised colonies on urban map of the city.