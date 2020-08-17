Five men arrested for duping over 100 people of ₹1 crore on pretext of offering jobs

gurugram

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:54 IST

Five men were arrested from Gurugram for allegedly duping over 100 people of over ₹1 crore, on the pretext of offering them jobs in multinational companies, the police said on Monday.

The police were apprised of the alleged crime by a resident of Bengaluru, who was duped of ₹13 lakh, on the pretext of being offered a job in his home town.

The police said the suspects ran a placement agency and used to call victims, claiming to be representatives of prominent multinational companies. They also placed an advertisement on an online job portal and asked their victims to transfer money in order to process their job requests and for other related expenses.

The suspects were identified as Sanjay Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Dhruv Srivastava and Lokesh Kumar who were operating from Sector 43. They were arrested on Sunday and produced before the district and sessions court. Later, they were taken on a two-day police remand on Monday.

The police said that as per their bank statements, they had duped at least 100 people and had raked in more than ₹1 crore. Currently, they had 9 lakh in their bank account.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they received a complaint from one Ninganagouda S Amminabhavi — 40-year-old senior executive of a private company based in Bengaluru — who was allegedly duped of ₹13 lakh in total in three different transactions. “The suspects had called him, offering jobs in prominent companies and had asked him to deposit ₹5,500 in order to process his request. They lined up interviews with various companies and had shared their ID’s as well. Despite waiting for a week, the victim did not hear from the companies. He then started asking the suspects to refund his money, following which they again duped him of ₹2,73,000 on pretext of signing bond papers for which he took loan from friends and relatives. Finally, they again duped him of the remaining amount in the pretext of finalising his job offer.” he said.

The police said the gang members had created several fake email ids and domains of the companies to dupe their victims. The police had received several complaints from residents across the country, following which they handed over to case to the cybercrime cell on Saturday.

Goel said the police began tracking this gang after they received a direct complaint from Bengaluru-based executive on August 15. “The gang operated in an organised manner and had different people performing different tasks, such as making calls, creating bank accounts with fake documentation, and withdrawing cash. They had opened a bank account after getting the company registered and they were running a call centre out of Delhi where more than 20 boys and girls were working. They used to duped people and later transfer money into their account through e-wallets to escape police scanner ,” he said.

The cybercrime police arrested Manoj and Dhruv on Monday from Sector 43. Earlier on Sunday, the police arrested the three main suspects, Sanjay, Sonu and Lokesh, who shared the location of the other two.

The police said the business was started by two brothers, Sanjay and Sonu, in 2017 from Gurugram. “They later contacted their relative Lokesh. In March last year, they decided to start their own call centre but came in contact of Dhruv and Manoj , who had already set up a call centre in Delhi. Dhruv and Manoj gave them the idea of duping people by buying data from various vendors and platforms. They majorly targeted people from south India,” said Goel.

The police said there are conducting investigation if more people are involved in the fraud.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 66D of Information Technology(IT) Act was registered at the Cyber police station on Saturday. The police recovered seven mobile phones and ₹75,000 in cash from the suspects’ possession. They also freezed their bank account.