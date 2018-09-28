Five more Haryana govt departments to follow complaints on road app

For better response and resolution of complaints on Harpath mobile application, which is meant for repairing potholes, the state government is set to link five more departments of the administration to the app.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is the custodian of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna Road and the under-construction Dwarka Expressway, has also been made live on the portal, Gurugram additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Munish Sharma said on Thursday.

Sharma chaired a review meeting of the complaints received on the state-run app and told officials that Gurugram district is in 14th place in Haryana with regard to settlement of grievances flagged on the app and the ranking has to be improved by taking immediate action on complaints.

“Soon, five more departments — revenue, panchayati raj, public health, engineering, irrigation and railway — will be linked to the Harpath App. This will take about a week at maximum. NHAI is already live on the portal,” Sharma said.

The officials of these departments will also be responsible for taking action on complaints received on the app.

So far, four departments — Urban Local Bodies department, PWD, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP, formerly Huda) — are on the app that was launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on September 15, 2017.

On September 17, the district administration authorities were reprimanded by the chief minister’s office for poor handling of complaints, leading to pendency.

The CM’s principal secretary, Rakesh Gupta, had served show cause notices on commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations for unresolved complaints on the app.

The district administration followed up with a meeting on September 21 to train officials from various departments in handling complaints received on the app.

Sharma told officials that on the app, 87% of the complaints related to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram were processed, 76% of them were processed within the prescribed time period, 22% complaints were reopened and 20% complaints were rejected.

Similarly, 60% of the complaints related to HSVP were acted upon, 57% of which were processed within the stipulated time period, 17% complaints were reopened, and 2% were rejected.

“Harpath app is definitely not a good initiative. When we downloaded it, it was not working at all. Now, we have observed lot of improvements but the timelines to attend issues should be shortened. The roads on both sides of Taksila Heights are riddled with potholes for the last three years and despite complaining, nothing has been done and we have never received any reply,” said Vikas Bansal, a user of the app and a resident of Taksila Heights.

Rao Narbir Singh, Haryana public works minister, said, “We have asked all departments to fill potholes within 15 days. Action will be taken against officials who are found lacking in this direction. A review will be done after October 31.”

The ADC directed officials that the reopen and rejection rate on the app should not exceed 10%. He said that at least 90% of the complaints received on the app should be settled within the prescribed time period.

The ADC said that some of the roads that the residents complain about reflect on HSVP or MCG account but rightly belong to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“That will also be changed eventually and GMDA will be added on the app. Right now too they (GMDA) resolve issues and hand back resolution reports to MCG and HSVP to update on Harpath,” he said.

He also reviewed progress on complaints received on the CM window and directed that complaints should not be pending without any reason.

The officials were informed that 156 complaints received on CM window in Gurugram district were pending.

Sharma said that complaints pending with the chief minister are being taken seriously and the officers concerned should try to settle them as soon as possible.

