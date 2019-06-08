Flood control centre in Gurugram to start June 15 onwards

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to start operations of a flood control centre in Sector 29 from June 15, to prevent waterlogging during monsoon. The GMDA has invited tenders from private companies, between June 15 and September 15, for the purpose.

The control centre will receive footage from CCTV cameras across the city, be equipped with computers, JCB machines, tractors, trolleys, gunny bags filled with sand, and will have a group of workers on standby for deployment.

The GMDA has identified 15 locations prone to rainwater stagnation, where machinery will be sent by a private agency to be hired by the department, in case of flooding.

Most flood-prone locations are located on Sohna Road, between Rajiv Chowk and Vatika Chowk, at Hero Honda Chowk, Khandsa village, Southern Peripheral Road, sector 49/50 roads, sector 27/28 roads, Udyog Vihar and Rezangla Chowk, among other areas.

As per the tender provision, the private agency will have to ensure ready availability of at least 30 workers, four tractors fitted with sewer suction machines, tankers, four trolleys fitted with high-power diesel pump sets, one JCB machine and 500 gunny bags filled with sand.

Lalit Arora, chief engineer GMDA, said, “One can inform our central control office about water stagnation through a helpline and our workers will reach the spot with the equipment required to drain water. Tenders will be opened by June 12.”

Gurugram receives an average rainfall of 550-595 mm, which causes flooding in many parts of the city, in the absence of proper drainage. At least 42 pump sets were used to drain rainwater from different locations last year.

“Sector 29 is a centrally located place, from where moving to any place on demand will be easier. This is the reason we selected this place for setting up a central control room, where cameras and computers will be placed. Machinery or equipment mentioned in the tender is the minimum requirement. In case we need more, the agency will have to arrange accordingly,” said Arora.

“The GMDA had set up a flood control centre in Sector 29 last year as well. We have resolved the choking problem at Khandsa drain, which caused perennial flooding of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and waterlogging at Hero Honda Chowk. Similarly, we have resolved flooding problem at sectors 27, 28 and Vatika Chowk,” said Arora.

Hero Honda Chowk was flooded last year for about 50 hours and in 2016, forcing the Haryana government to widen the Khandsa drain to allow rainwater run-off.

Rajesh Bansal, superintending engineer, GMDA, said, “Besides these plans, we are cleaning all surface drains and stormwater drains of the city for better flow of rainwater in monsoon.”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 01:12 IST