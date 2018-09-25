Flooded, potholed sector roads in Gurugram compound troubles

Day-long drizzle in Gurugram on Monday slowed down life across the city, as internal roads and streets in most of the sectors remained waterlogged due to slow drainage of rainwater. Although the rainfall was not as intense as it was on Sunday evening, water remained stranded and covered the potholes, which posed a risk to commuters and caused congestion, residents said.

The situation on internal roads was bad in Palam Vihar, Sector 22, 23, Old Delhi Gurgaon road, opposite the Maruti factory, Carterpuri road, sectors 14, 10, Sector 15 part 2, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and service lanes of Delhi-Gurugram expressway between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula. Officials, however, said that the situation had improved as water had receded considerably on internal sector roads in the city on Monday.

Even on August 28, when Gurugram received record rainfall, the condition was bad in internal sectors, including private colonies. Residents said while authorities put their focus on master sector roads and expressways in the city, problems continue as focus is less where the majority of people live.

Anju Kapur, a resident of Sector 23, who was returning from the airport on Sunday evening, said it was impossible for the cab driver to negotiate the water and potholes. “Traffic remained stuck at Jwala mill and it was after a long wait, that vehicles started moving again,” she said.

Local residents said that although the water on the roads had lessened by Monday morning, the potholes, which could barely be sighted because of the flooding, caused a lot of problems for commuters. “The storm water, which should have flowed into the drains, remained on the roads and also filled potholes. Driving on these damaged stretches can prove fatal,” Mustaq Ahmed, a resident of Sector 23 A, said.

In Sector 14, a road in front of the HSVP office remained waterlogged and officials said that situation was so severe on Sunday that water entered into the building, which houses the town and country planning department. However, nothing was damaged.

Large volume of water was also settled on the road connecting Galaxy hotel to MG Road, near the government college for women. The damaged road and water on it made life difficult for commuters not only there, but also in Sector 31, Sector 10, Sohna Road and at Golf Course Extension Road, near Vatika Chowk.

Yashpal Yadav, commissioner, MCG, said the corporation has roped in experts from IIT Roorkee to develop a comprehensive plan for management of storm water and sewerage in the city. “Going forward, our maximum emphasis would be on installing rainwater harvesting structures in individual houses, condominiums and the city. Private agencies that can install and maintain these structures throughout the year will be identified. Small and large sewage treatment plants are also on the anvil ,” he added.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 04:23 IST