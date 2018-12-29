Flyover at Iffco chowk to open on January 1: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the unidirectional flyover at Iffco Chowk from Jaipur side towards MG road and Rajiv Chowk will be opened on January 1, as a number of bottlenecks delaying the project have been removed.

Prior to opening of the flyover, a team of NHAI officials will inspect it and give the green signal, said an NHAI consultant, who is associated with the project.

The flyover will help commuters travelling from Sukhrali, Sector 17/18 Road and from Jaipur side to take a U-turn to go towards MG Road and Rajiv Chowk without waiting at the Iffco Chowk junction.

“The opening of this flyover will considerably reduce congestion and travel time for commuters coming from western side of the highway. A GAIL gas station and high tension electricity tower has been removed by the contractor and this flyover is ready to be opened from the new year,” said Saurabh Singhal, NHAI contractor.

A service road has also been constructed on the stretch after the bottlenecks were removed.

The cost of the flyover is Rs 32.75 crore and it is 917 metres long. “We will open this flyover for traffic on January 1 after conducting an inspection,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI.

Apart from the flyover, the NHAI said that a service road on Iffco Chowk, where a restaurant was built, has also been widened. The land, which was transferred to the authority, was taken into possession and the road has been cleared. “Traffic is already moving on the stretch but we will strengthen it further,” said Singhal.

Last November, the unidirectional flyover at Iffco Chowk from Delhi to Jaipur side was made operational. It has helped the traffic from MG road, and Delhi side to take a U-turn back towards Udyog Vihar and Delhi and eased congestion there.

Iffco Chowk is arguably the busiest junction in the city as it not only carries traffic from New Delhi into the city and vice versa but is also an opening to the malls and corporate offices located on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road. Due to these reasons, the junction is always congested

Residents of Sukhrali were also a happy lot as an overhead U-turn was one of their long-standing demands for decongesting traffic in their area.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 11:22 IST