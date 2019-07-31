Flyover in HUDA City Metro to be ready by end of October

gurugram

The flyover being constructed in front of Huda City Centre (HCC) Metro station will be opened for the traffic by October end this year, two months sooner than initially planned, a senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said Tuesday. However, the underpass will only be ready by May next year.

While the work tenders were floated in April, the construction began last Saturday.

The GMDA had planned this infrastructure at the HCC intersection one of the biggest choke points in the city, in November last year to decongest two crossings—one near HCC Gate No.3 where traffic from the Signature Towers and Subhash Chowk merges, and another outside HCC Gate No.1 where traffic from Iffco Chowk Metro station, Vyapar Kendra and Sector 56 converges.

“The bidirectional flyover will make both these crossings signal free for commuters coming from Subhash Chowk and heading to Sushant Lok 1,” GMDA chief engineer Jitender Mittal said, adding that the flyover will be opened first.

Mittal said that before work started in April he had issued advisory to police with details of construction plan.

“We are also constructing an L-shaped uni-directional underpass to decongest the intersection near Gate No 3. It will be used by commuters coming from Signature Towers and wanting to go Subhash Chowk,” Mittal said, adding that the underpass will be opened by May 20 next year.

Officials said the entire project is expected to cost Rs. 43.07 crore. The 705-metres-long underpass will be a uni-directional right-turn structure. The 269.5-metres-long bi-directional flyover will run between MF Husain Marg and the Sector Road.

The GMDA also plans to build two foot overbridges—one on the road leading to Signature Tower, and the other on the road leading to Iffco Chowk— at the junction, complete with stairs, escalators and lifts.

