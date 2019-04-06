Food-, water-borne diseases on rise in Gurugram as temperature soars

With temperatures on the rise, hospitals in the city have seen an increase in the number of cases of food- and water-borne infections such as diarrhoea and acute gastroenteritis between the past week and 10 days, doctors said.

The out-patient department (OPD) at Civil Hospital in Civil Lines has seen an increase of around 40% in the number of people coming in with diarrhoea and typhoid in the last 10 days, according to hospital records. “Most people are falling sick after consuming unhygienic food or contaminated water. A rise is seen during these months every year,” said Dr Naveen Kumar, senior physician, adding that he has been attending to at least 10 patients a day when earlier, he would only see about two or three a day.

According to Dr Satish Koul, senior consultant, internal medicine, at Narayana Hospital, food is contaminated more quickly in the summers as bacteria multiplies at a faster rate. “Preparing outdoors makes it difficult to handle food safely. Inside houses, the lack of proper storage is a risk,” he said. Koul added that he has been seeing three to four patients every day with such problems for the past one week. He would earlier see a patient a day.

Koul added that staying hydrated for people with gastroenteritis and diarrhoea is important as lack of water in the body can cause low blood pressure and may necessitate hospital admission. “These ailments are self-limiting diseases if certain precautions are taken,” he said.

Doctors said this is just the beginning of the incidence of diseases, and that higher temperatures will cause a further rise. “Wash hands before every meal and avoid eating street food and stale food,” said Dr Avnish Seth, gastroenterologist at Fortis Hospital. Doctors further said children and the elderly are more susceptible as they have weaker immune systems, and that they should avoid ice cubes as they are a host for bacteria, and have bottled water when outside the house.

