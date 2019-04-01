‘Forces inimical to India spreading fake news’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Forces inimical to India, particularly those based in Pakistan are spreading fake news and information on social media in the aftermath of the Pulwama blast and the surgical strike in Balakote, and this needs to be checked aggressively, said Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was in Gurugram at the BJP social media volunteers’ meeting held at Sohna Road on Sunday.

“It has been observed that a campaign has been unleashed on the social media from unverified handles and unknown origin. They are trying to spread fake news, wrong information, trying to create communal divide and inflaming passions in the country,” Sitharaman said, adding that there is a need to neutralise this threat.

Over 1,500 volunteers of the information technology (IT) cell, senior BJP leaders, including Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state PWD minister Narbir Singh, BJP state Lok Sabha IT cell in-charge Rajiv Babbar and state IT cell president Arun Yadav, were present in the meeting organized by the state IT cell.

The defence minister categorically said that Pakistan was behind the spread of fake posts on Twitter, Facebook and other such social media platforms to create confusion in the country, particularly when the elections were around the corner.

“The BJP IT cell volunteers should be ready to meet this challenge head-on and collectively, so that such fake information is nipped in the bud,” she said. She also asked the volunteers to engage with people positively and share news about the growth and development brought about by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the Haryana chief minister said that the social media volunteers should get in-depth knowledge of the programmes and policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and share this information with people. He also said that they need to combat any wrong or fake rumour or news being spread on social media with “truth and reason”.

“A lot of development work has been carried out by our (BJP) government in the Centre and state and it is important to create awareness about it,” the Haryana chief minister said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 00:50 IST