Forest ministry officials inspect Gurugram’s Sushant Lok-3 for layout plan violations

A team, comprising officials from the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), carried out a survey in Sushant Lok-3 to assess the status of basic amenities, diversion of land use and encroachment of green belts, among other violations of the layout plan by the developer.

It was assisted by officials from the district administration, local pollution department, town and country planning department, and municipal corporation officials.

The survey comes after National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered a probe, on August 1, into the development and maintenance of the colony after two residents filed separate petitions alleging the developer, Ansal Buildwell Ltd, had violated environment and town planning norms.

The team will submit a report based on the inspection and evidence submitted before it by the complainant and the developer.

Around 11.30am, the team accompanied by Gurugram deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, reached Sushant Lok-3 and heard the complainants’ issues. The team then went to six sites, including two green belts, a power sub-station, borewells installed by the developer, and spots where alleged encroachment was done, officials said.

During the survey, the team asked representatives of the developer about the layout plan, land measurements and when they were done. The team also sought details about the revisions made in the original plan, said an official who was with the team.

“The team looked into complaints pertaining to coverage of green and open area and land diversion, extraction of ground water through illegal means, non-deployment of sewerage treatment plant, and other issues. The team heard both sides and sought documents and evidences on the basis of which a report will be formed and submitted to NGT,” deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Yatish Kumar Goel, lawyer for both the petitioners, said they have tried to show the violations of the layout plan and rampant encroachment in the colony. “We hope the truth comes out in the final report,” he said.

The developer said that they cooperated fully with the team and asserted that they had committed no violation. “This case has already been disposed of by the National Green Tribunal and this visit by the committee was part of that process. We have followed all the rules prescribed by the government and no violations have been committed,” said Ajay Pandita, vice-president, Ansal Buildwell Ltd.

