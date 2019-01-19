Former live-in partner and rape accused kills club dancer in Gurugram

A 25-year-old woman, who worked as a dancer at clubs, was allegedly shot dead by her former live-in partner near Khushboo Chowk on Gurugram-Faridabad Road early Friday morning in front of her friend, the police said.

The friend of the deceased, an 18-year-old woman who is also a dancer, escaped from the car and informed the police around 6.20am.

According to the eyewitness account given by the friend, the accused man, who earlier worked as a bouncer, allegedly took the deceased and her friend to Khushboo Chowk and shot the woman dead around 6.15am, DLF Phase-1 additional station house officer Balraj Singh said, adding that the accused was accompanied by a friend of his and that both have been booked for murder.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld as she had filed a rape case against the accused is pending in court, has a nine-month-old son fathered by the accused.

The autopsy report showed the woman, who was shot at multiple times, died of excessive bleeding. She had five bullet injuries on her chest, arms, and jaw and died on the spot. Four bullets were found lodged in the body during autopsy, the police said.

“The woman had filed a rape case against the accused in 2017 and he had been threatening her and her family to withdraw the case; this led to the murder,” SHO Singh said.

According to the eyewitness, the two women had gone to work at a club in Delhi on Thursday night, when the deceased got a call from the accused and they took a cab back to her house in Gurugram. Around 2am, the accused and his friend came to the house and the four of them went out to eat near DLF Phase 3, where both the accused reportedly consumed alcohol.

Around 5.30am, the accused drove the two women to a house in the city where the mother of the deceased was staying with her elder daughter; they were in town to appear before the court in the rape case. According to the eyewitness, the accused went inside the house and allegedly threatened the mother. Meanwhile, the women and the other man stayed in the car, the police said.

“He said that if we (the family) don’t take the case back, we will face grave consequences. I told him that we would withdraw the case,” the mother of the deceased woman said outside the mortuary on Friday. The family members said the deceased was asking the accused to marry her, but he had a wife and children in Faridabad.

The four then drove four kilometres to reach Khushboo Chowk, the witness said, adding, “He dragged her out of the car and said that if she (the deceased) did not withdraw the case against him, he would shoot her. She told him to go ahead and he shot her.” I ran away from the car and told her mother and later called the police, the witness told the police in her statement.

“Our CIA (crime investigation agency) teams are conducting raids in Faridabad and other areas,” Singh said. He said that the car and the second accused is yet to be identified. “We do not know whether both of them fired shots, as the witness ran away as soon as he fired the first shot,” he said.

Both the accused were yet to be traced at the time of filing this report.

The deceased hailed from Karnal and had been living in the city for four years. She was earlier in a live-in relationship with the accused, who used to work as a bouncer in a club where she worked. In 2017, the woman’s family got her married but she left after a month and returned to Gurugram to live with the man. After a few months she got pregnant, but the accused refused to marry her. She then filed a case of rape, the police said. The man, who was arrested in the rape case, was out on bail, the police said.

