Former MLA’s son, who went missing, faked his own kidnapping: Cops

Four days after a 40-year-old businessman, the son of a former MLA, went missing under mysterious circumstances from Pataudi, the police said that he had returned to his house on Monday night and the family has requested to withdraw the case.

The police said the man had allegedly wanted to stage his own kidnapping to mislead the police and money lenders, who were demanding he clear his dues running into lakhs of rupees.

His father, Rambir Singh, had alerted the police about his son’s absence and a case of kidnapping under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pataudi police station on May 25.

Pankaj Kumar had allegedly left his house on May 24 after telling his family members that he wanted to change his mobile phone SIM card and was going to Rewari, but did not return.

Deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Rajesh Kumar said his father had informed the police and had suspected his kidnapping as his car was found parked in an isolated place with the car keys and his cellphone inside it on Saturday morning. Pankaj Kumar had said that some people were troubling him and were demanding money, police said. However, no ransom call was received by the family.

“Our teams were tracking the suspected mobile numbers and had got information that he was in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and was in constant touch with his family members. He had to return Rs25 lakh to another businessman and he was in debt due to which he had tried to stage his own kidnapping, but failed to do so fearing arrest,” the DCP said.

The police said at the spot where his car was found, evidence did not suggest any signs of struggle near the car and they had ruled out kidnapping on the first day after conducting preliminary investigation.

Kumar returned home on Monday night and his father informed the police that he did not wish to proceed with the case. Despite repeated attempts, Kumar could not be reached for comment. His father refused to comment when contacted.

“We have recorded Kumar’s statement in the court before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPc that he was not kidnapped and had gone away on his own,” the DCP said.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:38 IST