Home / Gurugram / Former ward councillor of Sonepat shot at over monetary dispute in Sohna

Former ward councillor of Sonepat shot at over monetary dispute in Sohna

gurugram Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A former ward councillor of Sonepat was allegedly shot at by a man in Sohna on Monday in what is suspected to be a dispute over money, said the police. The bullet, however, missed the victim and hit a wall in his office. The police said the prime suspect and his aides, who had accompanied him, escaped and are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.40pm when the victim, Harish Nanda, a former councillor, got a call from an acquaintance, identified by the police as Sachin from Basai. The police said that Sachin asked Nanda to meet him but hung up soon after. Later, he allegedly called him again and told him to come to a stadium in Sohna.

The police said after some time, at least six men, including Sachin, arrived at Nanda’s office and an argument ensued.

Arvind, station house officer (SHO), City Sohna police station, said, “A money-related dispute has been going on between the victim and the suspects for over a year. The suspects arrived in two cars. During the argument, a scuffle ensued and one of them pulled out a gun and fired a gunshot at Nanda. The bullet, however, went past his head and hit the wall in his office.”

The police said one cartridge was recovered from the spot. No one was injured in the incident. The police are checking footage from the nearby CCTVs in the area to identify all the suspects, who escaped in two cars.

A case has been registered against the accused men under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Arms Act at City Sohna police station on Monday, said the police.

