Four arrested for firing at duo in Gurugram road rage incident

The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested four persons in an attempt to murder case, following a road rage incident on Dhanwapur road near Sector 3A.

According to the investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranbir Singh, five occupants of a Wagon R car had an argument with two men on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, with the former complaining about lack of adequate space to pass through.

“The incident took place around 6.30pm on Saturday near a service station on Dhanwapur road. It started with an argument over an overtaking issue, which escalated. The occupants of Wagon R intercepted the victims’ motorcycle near a petrol pump and allegedly threatened them,” said Singh.

The police said that one of the accused emerged from the car brandishing a loaded countrymade gun and allegedly fired one round at the duo. Singh said the duo, Avinash and Vishal, residents of Babupur village, escaped unhurt.

The police said a call was received at the control room about the firing incident and a team, which was in the vicinity, quickly reached the spot.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said the accused, identified as Abhishek, Nitin, Dinesh Yadav and Sunny, were arrested, while one accused, Chunni Lal, managed to escape.

“The accused have previous cases registered against them. They have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act,” said Boken.

On June 20, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at a 23-year-old autorickshaw driver after a fight over incorrect parking in Bhawani Enclave, near Sector 9.