Four beat up ‘ahaata’ manager

A man was allegedly chased, attacked and beaten up by a group of four people, after he accidentally rammed his car into theirs near Subhash Chowk, the police said on Thursday.

Babbar, the manager of an ahaata (a drinking place next to a liquor vend) in the city, had accidentally rammed his car into another car being driven by a group of four people near Subhash Chowk in the early hours of Wednesday. He did not stop the car and escaped from the area. Shortly afterwards, he rammed his car into a divider near Bhaktawar Chowk, said Dalbir Singh, station house officer(SHO) of the Sadar police station. “The accused men who chased Babbar then assaulted him and damaged his car,” the SHO said.

The incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday. Babbar, a Delhi resident, was on his way home after work, when he accidentally rammed his car into another car near Subhash Chowk. Though the people travelling in the other car signalled him to stop, Babbar sped away from the area, but rammed his car into a divider near Bhaktawar Chowk, about 1.5 km away from the spot, the SHO said. “The victim told us that the accused soon caught up with him and allegedly beat him up using an iron rod and a stick and even damaged the car. However, we are yet to verify his claims,” Singh said, adding that the car was damaged when the police found it.

Babbar, who is in his late twenties, told the police that he suffered injuries, although the police say that the injuries were minor. “We are yet to identify the accused or the car and are trying to obtain CCTV footage from the area,” the SHO said. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on Wednesday under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault) and other sections of the IPC.

