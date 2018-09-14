Four booked in Gurugram for defrauding state insurance firm

An insurance company has claimed that in an alleged ploy to claim insurance fraudulently, a car caused damage to two vehicles in separate incidents of hit-and-run in 2016 and 2017. An FIR was registered in this regard on Thursday.

According to the police, officials of the insurance company said that the initial reports had not identified the car and that the car number was identified much later, as the cases progressed.

The insurance company told police that they had recently uncovered a similar fraud in Delhi, in which one vehicle was found to have caused damage in five hit-and-run cases.

An FIR was filed by the state-owned insurance company at Shivaji Nagar police station against four people under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

Officials of the insurance company also urged the police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. “It is essential to investigate, through the formation of an SIT, as to whether the vehicle has been planted later on in the aforesaid two cases to claim compensation from the insurance company in a fraudulent manner so that government owned company may not suffer any financial loss due to a fraudulent act, if any,” the FIR said.

Dharambir, sub-inspector who is the investigating officer in the case, said that police are looking into the documents and verifying the claims of the insurance company.

“We have received the complaint and are investigating the matter. The address and background of the accused is yet to be confirmed,” he said. No arrest has been made into the case.

The insurance company said that FIRs of the accidents, in 2016 and 2017, were registered at the Civil Lines police station and City police station, respectively.

