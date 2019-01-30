Four months old human foetus wrapped in cloth found buried in Gurugram’s Sohna

A human foetus wrapped in cloth was found buried in a field in Sohna on Monday morning, the police said.

A farmer found the foetus around 8am on Monday in the field in Durga Colony , Arvind Dahiya, station house officer of Sohna City police station, said. An FIR has been filed at city Sohna City police station under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The foetus seems to be about three or four months old, but we cannot say whether it is a boy or a girl. Further details will be clear once the autopsy is conducted tomorrow,” Dahiya said.

On December 31, a partly dog-eaten human foetus was found in an empty parcel of land in Durga Colony area and the case is yet to be solved. “We are aware of the previous case as well and are looking into any connection between the two,” Dahiya said.

On Monday morning, Bhajan Lal, 38, a farmer, went to the fields in Durga Colony noticed that a portion of the fields had freshly dug soil. When he dug the area, he found the body wrapped in a red cloth and informed the police. The police said they were checking nearby hospitals and nursing homes and were also questioning villagers.

On January 21, a newborn girl was found dead near a canal in Karan Ki Kherli village in Sadar Sohna. The police said the girl was wrapped in a t-shirt and abandoned near the bushes on the boundary of a canal, a few hours after she was born.

In a similar incident on August 1, the police said that a decomposed foetus was found near a pond inside a park in Sector 18 in the city.

