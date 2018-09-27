Four more dengue cases confirmed in Gurugram, total count at 30

Four people tested positive for dengue fever on Wednesday, said health department officials, bringing the total number of cases this year to 30.

Officials said that a 10-year-old resident of Sushant Lok 1, a nine-year-old resident of Hans Enclave in Sector 33, a nine-month-old from Sector 8 and a 22-year-old resident of Baldev Nagar tested positive for the dengue haemorrhagic fever.

“Three of the four patients were treated at the Civil Hospital in Civil Lines, while one was admitted to a private hospital,” said Dr Pradeep Kumar, district malaria officer.

Kumar added that these cases had surfaced after the recent spell of rains and that they expect the number to rise in the next few days, as it is during the dry spell after the rain that there is water accumulation and breeding of mosquitoes takes place.

Incessant rains lashed the city last weekend, bringing the day temperature down to 28 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that the number of dengue cases reported this year have been fewer than previous years. Last year, 40 cases of dengue were confirmed until September-end. The number was higher in 2016, when 60 cases were reported in the district by September-end.

Health department officials said that teams of workers are carrying out intensive awareness drives and checking mosquito breeding in the district.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 03:29 IST