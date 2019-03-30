Gang books cab ride, robs driver of vehicle at gunpoint

A group of four people allegedly abducted an Ola driver and robbed him of his car at gunpoint, after booking a ride on the mobile application, police said.

Deepak Kumar, 38, was assaulted and robbed of his car and mobile phone after the suspects booked the cab late Wednesday night, said Dalbir Singh, station house officer, Sadar police station. An FIR under Section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Sadar police station.

Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Kumar was on his way back to Gurugram after dropping a customer off at the airport when he got a booking from Sector 39. “Four people boarded the cab to go to Faridabad. When we reached the T-point to turn to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, two of them got out of the car to relieve themselves,” Kumar wrote in his complaint to police.

One of the suspects then came near the driver’s window and slapped Kumar multiple times. Two others threatened him at gunpoint, Kumar told police. He was then made to sit on the back seat of the car with one suspect on either side. Around 1 am on Thursday, they let Kumar off near Kapdiwas border on NH8 before fleeing with the car.

“We have initiated the process to get details of the people who booked the cab from Ola. We are looking for CCTV footage from the area, but are yet to find any so far,” Singh said.

An Ola spokesperson said, “We regret this unfortunate incident and condemn the act. Upon receiving the information, we immediately shared all relevant details with the authorities and continue to assist them in the ongoing investigation to help nab the culprit.”

Police said they were yet to identify the culprits or make any arrest as of Friday evening. “We are looking into active criminal gangs in the areas, but at this point, we cannot say whether it is the work of any particular gang. The crime teams (crime investigation agency) of the city police are also investigating the case,” the SHO said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 01:57 IST