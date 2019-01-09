Gang in Gurugram rams car into SUV, steals it as owner gets out to check damage

An SUV was robbed at gunpoint in Kherki Daula on Monday night when the driver got out of the car after the miscreants rammed their sedan into the victim’s vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

Forty five-year-old property dealer Umed Singh was on his way to Pataudi on Monday night when his vehicle was stolen by three unidentified men in a car, said Sajjan Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, who is the investigating officer in the case. An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula Police Station under section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The incident happened around 10.30 pm when Singh was travelling alone in his Toyota Fortuner. After he took a left turn from Rampura towards Pataudi, a sedan hit his SUV from behind. “The accused did not hit him too hard, but the SUV’s tail lights were broken. The victim stopped the car and got out to check what had happened. As soon as he came out, two of the accused got out of the car and held him at gunpoint and stole the SUV,” Kumar said.

Police said that they were yet to find any CCTV cameras in the area. Kumar said that according to the victim, the accused were in their mid-twenties. Police were yet to make any arrest as on Tuesday evening.

On January 2, two men stole a car from a man at gunpoint in Sector 92. They were arrested later in the day, while trying to escape in the vehicle after cross firing with police.

On December 29, three unidentified men waylaid a building material supplier on the main road near Dharampur village and allegedly snatched his SUV at gunpoint.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:22 IST