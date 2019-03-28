Gang of 5 abduct driver, steal hired car at gunpoint

A group of five people allegedly abducted a man, tied his hands, and stole his SUV at gunpoint, after they hired the car to travel from Bhiwani to Gurugram on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Rajinder, 29, was let off by the suspects with his hands tied using a piece of cloth near Sultanpur village in Farrukhnagar around 2.30 am on Wednesday, police said. An FIR was registered under 379A (snatching) and Arms Act at Farrukhanagar police station. The FIR will be forwarded to Sadar Bhiwani police station, said sub-inspector (Farrukhnagar) Hari Kishan.

“On Tuesday night, two people hired an Innova car from near Bhiwani bus stand to go to Gurugram. A little later, three others joined the two. The suspects then threatened the driver at gunpoint and tied him up and drove towards Gurugram. The SI said the driver raised an alarm he was dumped on the road by the suspect, who he believes are in their early twenties. A passerby helped the victim call the police.

On Sunday, a 46-year-old man was allegedly abducted and robbed of his Toyota Fortuner car, Rs 2,000 and two mobile phones by a group of four men on the Southern Peripheral Road.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 03:17 IST