Gang of five abduct, rob Delhi resident of cash and cell phone

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and robbed of Rs 7,600 and his mobile phone by a group of five men who came on two motorcycles and abducted him, the police said on Monday.

The victim, a Delhi resident, who did not wish to be identified, was walking towards the Huda City Centre Metro station from his office in Sector 44 on Saturday evening around 7 pm, when the incident took place, said Devender Kumar, assistant sub-inspector(ASI), who is the investigation officer in the case.

Around 7 pm on Saturday, the victim was about 500 metres from the Metro station, when two motorcycles stopped next to him. “Without saying anything, the riders started hitting me. They then pulled me on to one of the bikes and made me sit between two people,” he said.

The victim told the police that the accused men took him to an isolated place in Sector 47 and forced him to unlock his phone and transfer Rs 7,600 from an e-wallet to their account. “I got scared and I went straight home after the incident,” said the victim told HT.

A police complaint was filed on Sunday by the victim, based on which an FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station under sections 420 and 379 of the IPC. “We are yet to identify the accused. We have found no CCTV footage of the area. We will get the details of the transaction and track down the accused,” Kumar said.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police(crime), said that the police were not sure whether any criminal gang was involved in the incident. “We are trying to nab all the major gangs in the city.”

Talking about incidents of people on streets getting robbed after being offered shared rides in cabs, Singh said that six units of the city police are working on the case and added that they were yet to identify the gangs.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 05:45 IST