Gang of snatchers busted in Gurugram with the arrest of fifth member

The Gurugram police, on Sunday, claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of a man for his alleged involvement in a March 24 case of assault, abduction and robbing a man of his car, mobile phone and wallet from the Golf Course Road.

The arrested suspect is the fifth and the last man involved in the incident that took place around around 9.30pm when the victim, Bharat Singh, a resident of Sector 73, was returning home from Kherki Daula after work.

The arrested man, identified as Dharmveer, is a native of Kaithal. The police arrested him from Sonepat after a tip-off. He was produced in a district court on Monday and sent to police remand. The police had earlier arrested four men for their alleged involvement in the case.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “All the suspects involved in the case have been arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

According to the complaint filed by Singh the gang waylaid his vehicle saying the victim had “caused an accident”. “I was driving my Toyota Fortuner car when they waylaid my vehicle in their Maruti Sukuzi Omni van. I could not see the number plate of their van. Two men got out and accused me of causing an accident. When I denied the allegations, they began beating me and forced me to sit in their van. There were at least two more men inside the vehicle. They asked me the pin of my ATM card. They then gagged my mouth and drove away with me in the vehicle. They let me off near Nimot, Sohna,” Singh alleged in his complaint to the police. He added that one of the suspects robbed his car, mobile phone, wallet and ATM cards.

The police had registered an FIR under IPC sections 379B (snatching and use of force), 365 (kidnapping), 341 (wrong restraint) and 34 (common intention) at Badshahpur police station on March 25.

