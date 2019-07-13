Gang of women spikes bizman’s liquor in Gurugram, dupes him of ₹5 lakh

A 30-year-old businessman from Rewari was allegedly conned by a group of women who had taken a lift in his vehicle on Monday night. According to the police, the women took the man to a club and a hotel, spiked his drink, and made off with his phone, wallet, documents and cash, which amounted to ₹5 lakh.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on July 7, when he was on his way to his friend’s place in Sector 43, the police said. The man said he was drinking beer when the women asked him for a lift. They offered him an opportunity to accompany them to a night club on MG Road, to which he agreed.

“We went to a club in Vipul Square building in Sector 43 and ordered food and drinks. One of the women said that she was not enjoying the experience, and suggested we rent a budget hotel room and drink there,” he said.

He said that they bought more beer after exiting the club and drove towards Sikanderpur. The women said they knew a safe place, where they could enjoy a few drinks. “Two of the women went inside and asked us to wait in the car. One of them asked for my number and gave me a missed call to ask me to enter the building,” he said.

The complainant told the police that the hotel staff was familiar with her and it seemed that she was a regular.

He said that he ordered snacks and poured beer in the glasses. He said that he had to use the washroom and when he returned, noticed that the taste of the beer had changed. However, he did not suspect any foul play and finished his drink. “I fell unconscious and woke up the following morning at 8.30am to notice that the women had fled with my two mobile phones, car keys, gold chains and wallet, which contained ATM and credit cards. When I checked with the hotel staff, they informed me that the women had left around 3am,” he said.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the cybercrime police are tracking the mobile phones. “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We have received strong leads about these gang members,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code at the DLF Phase-1 police station on Thursday.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 02:24 IST