Gang posing as CBI officials targeted known criminals

A day after a 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official and extorting Rs 2.85 lakh from a 30-year-old man in Sector 9A, the police on Saturday said he revealedthat his gang targeted those in conflict with the law to make easy money.

During interrogation, the arrested man, identified as Rajkumar, revealed that the kingpin of the gang, identified as Deepak Kumar of Sohna, was known to the victim, Nishant Verma, and he had hatched the plan to extort money from him. The police said that Kumar knew that Verma had a criminal background and would end up paying off the police, if they raided his house.

Kumar had formed a gang last year and before committing a crime, he would recruit a new person as his henchman to evade arrest, the police said.

Verma was booked under at least four cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act, as he allegedly used to run fake call centres in Delhi and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He had served a jail sentence of 11 months and was released around November last year, the police said.

Basant Chauhan, station house office, Sector 9A police station, said that the six accomplices of the arrested man, including the kingpin, are still on the run, and they have conducted raids at their suspected locations to arrest them. “We are questioning Rajkumar to get the details of other people targeted by the gang in the past. He has revealed that the gang has an Excel sheet where they have stored the case details of 50 people involved in fraud and booked under the Information Technology Act, basically those who have a criminal background,” he said.

The police said in the recent case on Wednesday, the four gang members posing as CBI officials not only held Verma hostage, but also assaulted and threatened him when he refused to pay them the extortion money.

The gang barged into his house on Wednesday and asked him to produce his cellphone, laptop and bank passbook. They took him hostage to Dwarka in Delhi, and forced him to call his father and ask him to arrange cash for his release, the police said.

