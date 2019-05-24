Gangs stealing car tyres strike again in Gurugram, 35 cases this month

Gangs stealing car tyres have resurfaced in the city with at least 35 fresh cases being reported from different areas of the city this month, said the police. According to them, they were able to curb the rising incidents of tyre thefts in March this year with the arrest of five people who were allegedly stealing tyres, rims and other spare parts of cars parked at isolated stretches. However, after a lull that lasted for over a month, such cases have once again started being reported, they said.

Most of the complaints have come from areas such as Sushant Lok 1; DLF Phase 2; Sector 49; Sector 15, Part 2; Golf Course Road and Sohna Road. The police said such gangs usually targeted new tyres and cars of particular brands, such as Creta, Eco Sports, and Baleno that have a booming market.

The Gurugram Police, on Thursday, said they registered three complaints of tyre thefts of luxury cars from Sushant Lok 1 and sectors 49 and 57. These cars were parked in vacant plots near the residences of the victims.

“I had parked my Creta outside my house in Block B of Sector 57 on Wednesday night. The next morning, all four tyres were missing. We have no other option than to park our cars in the open. There is thin presence of police and security guards in the area due to which these men are able to steal tyres,” said Sunil Nebhnani, a complainant.

The police said selling tyres fetches good money as the gang members are paid well by those dealing in stolen spare parts.

Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime). said that the local police have roped in specialised units. He also asked RWAs to ensure that security guards are active at night and keep a check on visitors.

Residents alleged that the police, despite breakthroughs in many cases, have failed to bust the gangs. “Earlier this week, a man was caught red-handed by security guards while removing the tyre of an SUV. His aides fled and are yet to be arrested,” said Joginder Singh, former RWA president of Sushant Lok-3.

