Gangster fires at brother in rift over property in Gurugram

A suspected gangster allegedly shot at his younger brother after a dispute over property on Friday in Hayatpur village, 12 kilometres from Gurugram city, police said. The victim escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police said the gangster, Rakesh Yadav Hayatpur, had been active in Gurugram, Rohtak and Faridabad for several years and had several cases of murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity registered against him in Gurugram.

According to the police, the victim, Mukesh Yadav, said that his brother fired one round at him, but he escaped unhurt.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that although Mukesh filed a complaint stating that his brother had opened fire at him, the ballistic team of the police was yet to recover a cartridge from the spot.

“On the complaint of the victim, we have filed a case and are investigating the incident. Prima facie, the incident seems to be a fallout of a dispute over property,” the officer said.

Police said that Rakesh was earlier allegedly involved in several heinous crimes. “In recent years, he had been maintaining a low profile and had turned his attention to land grabbing,” the officer said.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt-to-murder) of Indian Penal Code and for possession of arms under the Arms Act at Sector 10 police station, police said.

The victim has a property business, police said.

