Gangster jailed for shooting at police, cops get court’s clean chit

A district court, on Tuesday, awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment to an alleged gangster named Ravinder alias Kallu (35) for firing on a police party during an encounter on September 18, 2018, in Manesar. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused.

Additional sessions judge AK Bishnoi, on Tuesday, pronounced the sentence for 35-year-old Ravinder alias Kallu, a resident of Badshahpur.

The accused, was lodged in Bhondsi jail since October 2, 2018, after he had surrendered to police in Sector 40.

On September 18, last year the police team headed by inspector Manoj Verma had shot dead gangster Bhudev Singh alias Bhanwar Manesar in a cross firing, while Ravinder, who was his aide, had managed to escape from the spot.

Bhanwar Singh’s wife, Pinky had demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe the encounter, which she claims was staged. Singh and his aide, Ravinder, was wanted for the murder of a government revenue official(patwari) Ishwar Singh on August 14.

Pinky had complained to police that her husband’s associate, Ravinder, who had fled during the shootout, had been detained illegally by the police.

“Ravinder was with my husband and he might be in illegal police detention. However, the police are claiming that he escaped during the encounter,” Pinki wrote in her complaint a copy of which is with the HT.

The court order has come as big relief for Gurugram police, which was under scanner for Bhanwar Singh’s encounter. Singh’s family has been alleging that the police killed him in a fake encounter and had also approached the court in this regard. The family alleged that Bhanwar wanted to surrender and was in touch with the Bilaspur crime team but he was killed in a fake encounter.

The order has upheld the fact that the encounter was not fake and put an end to the allegation of the family members.

Public prosecutor Parvesh Bagri said on September 18, inspector Manoj Verma and other police officials were returning to Gurugram when they received information that Bhanwar Singh alias Bhudev and parole jumper Ravinder alias Kallu, who were wanted in the August 14 murder of Patwari of Manesar, are hiding in a room near Kamla Farm House in Mansesar area.

A police team headed by inspector Manoj Verma raided the spot. Surrounded, Bhanwar and Ravinder opened fired on the police party. The police team retaliated. Singh was injured in the crossfire while Ravinder managed to escape. Singh was taken to Rockland Hospital where he succumbed. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

