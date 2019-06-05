Gangster Kaushal’s live-in partner arrested from Delhi

The police have arrested the 30-year-old live-in-partner of wanted gangster Kaushal on Tuesday from Delhi for her alleged involvement in cases of murder and extortion in Gurugram.

The arrest was made after the police received complaints from businessmen and traders alleging that Kaushal was threatening them for life and was demanding protection money. The money collected by the gang members was remitted to Kaushal through Hawala transactions (informal monetary transactions), said the police.

Kaushal, the kingpin of the gang, is presently on the run and believed to be in Dubai, the police said. The gang has been active in Gurugram for over a decade and is involved in over 200 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

The accused was identified as Manisha, a resident of Gadoli Khurd on Pataudi Road. She was living in a rented accommodation in Burari in Delhi for the last five years and used to often travel abroad to meet Kaushal.

The police said they arrested Manisha from Burari after the alleged gang members of Kaushal revealed her involvement in the extortion business.

According to the police, Manisha’s marriage was fixed with Kaushal in 2015. However, as he got arrested at that time, the members of her family got her married to Manish, alias Pappu, brother of Kaushal, to save the family’s honour. Rajiv Deswal, DCP(crime), said Manish is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

“Manisha had an affair with Kaushal since 2005 and wanted to marry him, but, due to Kaushal’s arrest, was forced to marry her brother instead. She lived with Kaushal for many years and bore two children, one aged 11 and the other aged three. In December 2016, Kaushal, fled the country, while he was out on parole. Since then, Manisha used to regularly visit Kaushal in Dubai,” he said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said ever since the police launched a clean-up operation, they have been able to arrest several members of the gang. “We have already arrested more than 15 gang members of Kaushal and blocked all the channels of sending money to Kaushal. Once the money is stopped reaching him, we are sure that he will either surrender or be arrested,” he said.

During questioning, Manisha revealed to the police that she has returned on May 16 from Dubai after the money she used to receive money through Hawala transactions was stopped and most of the gang members were arrested. She was produced before the district sessions court on Tuesday and was sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

The police said the gang members of Kaushal who were recently arrested from different parts had revealed that Manisha was actively involved in the operations on behalf of Kaushal from both Dubai and Gurugram.

“She mainly operated via WhatsApp calls, in which she used to give directions to collect money from businessmen and traders. We have recovered several video recordings from the mobile phones of the arrested members in which Kaushal can be seen talking to her and giving her advice,” said Deswal.

The police said the extortion business by the members of Kaushal gang does no longer exist in the city, as most of the wanted gang members of Kaushal are behind bars.

